MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested after his 15-year-old daughter, who had been reported missing, told police she ran away to escape ongoing abuse at home, authorities said.

Luis Roberto Cruz, 45, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with felony child abuse without great bodily harm.

Cruz’s daughter, Nayeli Cruz, was recovered safely after she was last seen on Friday in the Model City area of Miami, prompting a missing persons investigation. Following her recovery at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Nayeli reportedly told officers she fled because her father had physically assaulted her.

According to the arrest report, she told police she ran away after Cruz struck her multiple times in the face and kicked her during an argument on April 11. She said Cruz had threatened to kill himself and became violent when she responded, “then do it,” the report states.

The teen also told detectives that the abuse was ongoing and that Cruz had regularly beaten both her and her 17-year-old brother.

Detectives later interviewed the brother, who reportedly confirmed his sister’s account and said Cruz had punched him in the face, chest and legs during an incident in November. He said he had been told by Cruz and other family members to lie to authorities if asked about abuse, the report states.

Cruz voluntarily responded to police headquarters with his son and denied striking either child, claiming he disciplined them only by taking away their electronics when they misbehaved, police said.

The Department of Children and Families has initiated a safety plan for the children.

Cruz was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

