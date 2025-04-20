MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Transportation Security Administration workers from South Florida came together at Miami International Airport to take a stand against the Trump administration.

Union members on Saturday said the Department of Homeland Security took their collective bargaining rights away on March 7. claiming it was for security and efficiency.

However, workers call that decision an excuse, and they argue it’s about silencing their voice on the job.

They’re now asking the Department of Homeland Security — and Congress — to step in and bring those rights back.

