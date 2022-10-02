Italian dishes are always my favorite and that’s what’s on the menus as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 medium eggplant, cut into 1/4 inch slices

2 eggs

1 tbs. water

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tbs. olive oil

1 25 ounce jar marinara sauce

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

fresh basil, julienned (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Spread the diced eggplant in a single layer onto paper towels. Generously salt the eggplant and let it sit for 15 minutes. Flip the eggplant and salt the other side. Let sit for another 15 minutes. Rinse the eggplant with water and pat dry with paper towels. (This process draws out excess water and bitterness from the eggplant.)

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Combine the panko bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, dried basil, dried oregano, and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Lightly beat the eggs with the water.

Dip the eggplant slices in the egg mix and then the bread crumb mixture. Press the bread crumbs into the eggplant to evenly coat both sides.

Drizzle a foil lined sheet pan with the olive oil and spread it around to cover the whole pan. Place the breaded eggplant in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Flip the slices over then bake for an additional 10 minutes on the other side. Take out of the oven one more time and spoon sauce onto each slice and top with shredded cheese. Return to the oven and continue baking until the cheese is melted. Top with fresh basil and serve.

Enjoy!

