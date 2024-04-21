Ingredients:

– Avocado

– Your favorite cheese

– Egg

Method of Preparation:

Mash up the avocado and mix in the egg and cheese.

We used half a cup of cheddar and half a cup of parmesan- but you can use any cheese you like!

Spread the mix out to form patties and air fry at 400 degrees for 25 minutes until it’s crispy on the outside.

In a conventional oven, bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

You can enjoy your avocado bread by itself as a snack or use two pieces as a bun to make a sandwich.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.