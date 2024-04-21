Ingredients:
– Avocado
– Your favorite cheese
– Egg
Method of Preparation:
- Mash up the avocado and mix in the egg and cheese.
- We used half a cup of cheddar and half a cup of parmesan- but you can use any cheese you like!
- Spread the mix out to form patties and air fry at 400 degrees for 25 minutes until it’s crispy on the outside.
- In a conventional oven, bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
You can enjoy your avocado bread by itself as a snack or use two pieces as a bun to make a sandwich.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.