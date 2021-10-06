(WSVN) - A vegetable that’s in season can be roasted in the oven for a sweet and tasty dish, perfect for the fall. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jesse Gimelstein
The Restaurant: FlyFuel Food Co., Aventura
The Dish: Autumn Bowl
Ingredients:
1 cup black lentils, pre-cooked
1 cup kale, chopped
1/2 cup sweet potato, chopped
1/2 cup Brussels sprouts, halved
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp olive oil
1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded
2 tbsp toasted almonds
6 oz chicken, marinated
1/2 cup honey balsamic dressing:
1/4 cup honey
1 & 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp mustard
3/4 cup olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Coat halved Brussels sprouts and sliced sweet potatoes in olive oil and salt in a bowl and mix well.
- Lay 6 oz. chicken breast on a sheet pan and roast at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes until internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached.
- Lay vegetables on a sheet pan and roast at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
Method of Preparation for Honey Balsamic:
- Add all remaining ingredients to the blender, except oil, and blend for 10-20 seconds on low to high until well mixed.
- Turn the blender on low and slowly drizzle the oil into the blender until emulsified and smooth.
- Turn the blender on high until dressing is to desired consistency.
To Plate:
- Scoop pre-cooked black lentils and chopped kale onto plate as a bed for additional ingredients.
- Scoop shredded mozzarella, toasted almonds, and cooked brussels, sweet potato and chicken on top of lentils and kale.
- Drizzle ½ cup of honey balsamic dressing over the toppings, and enjoy.
FlyFuel Food Co.
20804 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180
305-894-6936
www.eatflyfuel.com
