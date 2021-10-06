(WSVN) - A vegetable that’s in season can be roasted in the oven for a sweet and tasty dish, perfect for the fall. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jesse Gimelstein

The Restaurant: FlyFuel Food Co., Aventura

The Dish: Autumn Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup black lentils, pre-cooked

1 cup kale, chopped

1/2 cup sweet potato, chopped

1/2 cup Brussels sprouts, halved

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded

2 tbsp toasted almonds

6 oz chicken, marinated

1/2 cup honey balsamic dressing:

1/4 cup honey

1 & 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp mustard

3/4 cup olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Coat halved Brussels sprouts and sliced sweet potatoes in olive oil and salt in a bowl and mix well.

Lay 6 oz. chicken breast on a sheet pan and roast at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes until internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached.

Lay vegetables on a sheet pan and roast at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

Method of Preparation for Honey Balsamic:

Add all remaining ingredients to the blender, except oil, and blend for 10-20 seconds on low to high until well mixed.

Turn the blender on low and slowly drizzle the oil into the blender until emulsified and smooth.

Turn the blender on high until dressing is to desired consistency.

To Plate:

Scoop pre-cooked black lentils and chopped kale onto plate as a bed for additional ingredients.

Scoop shredded mozzarella, toasted almonds, and cooked brussels, sweet potato and chicken on top of lentils and kale.

Drizzle ½ cup of honey balsamic dressing over the toppings, and enjoy.

FlyFuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-894-6936

www.eatflyfuel.com

