Barbecue Pizza/ P.Pole Pizza, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - A popular dinner option that needs no delivery. A South Florida chef shows us how to make a restaurant-style pizza at home. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Stefano Carniato

The Restaurant: P.Pole Pizza, Coral Gables

The Dish: Barbecue Pizza

Ingredients:

For pizza dough:

375 g. Flour

218.75 g. Cold water

1.25 g. Yeast

8.75 g. Salt

12.5 g. Olive oil

2.5 g. Sugar

Toppings (add as much or as little as you want)

Barbecue sauce

Mozzarella

Roasted onions

Diced pineapple

Grilled chicken

Method of Preparation:

For dough:

Pour cold water and yeast into mixer; let yeast dissolve in water.

Using the mixing paddle attachment, mix on low speed, then add flour, then salt and sugar.

After 5 minutes, add the olive oil.

Dough should mix for a maximum of 8 minutes.

Spread a thin layer of olive oil over plastic wrap and wrap dough, making sure dough is covered.

Sit for at least 3 hours in the refrigerator.

When ready to build, shape and roll out dough to preferred size.

Use semolina to roll out dough to keep it from sticking.

Building pizza:

Start with base of sauce, then build with mozzarella, onions, pineapple, and chicken.

Place prepared pizza on cookie sheet, and bake in oven at 475 degrees for 10-15 minutes, or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.

To Plate:

Top pizza with drizzle of barbecue sauce. Slice and serve while warm.

P.Pole Pizza

279 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

www.ppolepizza.com

786-618-5287

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.