ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN) — One young Disney fan got the surprise of a lifetime — thanks in part to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Efrain “EJ” Maldonado is a young artist who dreams of becoming a Disney animator. The 16-year-old has spent years in and out of the hospital — including for a life-saving liver transplant — with Disney serving as a source of comfort and inspiration along the entire journey.

On Monday, as part of Disney’s “Week of Wishes” with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Maldonado was invited behind the scenes — including the chance to meet one of his idols: Eric Goldberg.

I’ve seen firsthand how powerful a wish can be, is something you’ll never forget,” said Walt Disney Company CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Goldberg is best known as the artist who animated Robin Williams’ Genie in “Aladdin.”

For Maldonado, this is a memory he said he will forever cherish, as he continues to work toward his career goals.

“I was like, ‘Wow. I can’t believe it.’ It’s something I will never forget. It’s something I will cherish forever to achieve my dream,” he said.

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