TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of anime enthusiasts descended on Tampa over the weekend for the 2026 Metrocon.

Cosplay, gaming and art took over the Tampa Bay Convention Center.

Organizers said the size of this event this year took off since the event’s inception in 2003.

“We grew from last year. Definitely we’re about over, I think, believe we should break 18,000,” said Heidi Craddock with Metrocon.

“I’ve been to every single Metrocon, way back when it was in the hotel,” said artist Tiffany Ciper.

Organizers said the convention generated around $3 million from tickets and hotel stays alone, while also providing local artists with a chance to showcase their work to thousands of fans.

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