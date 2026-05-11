FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Fort Lauderdale enjoyed a sky-high show.

The Air Dot Show returned to Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday for its second and final day.

Hundreds of attendees watched a streamlined lineup of elite aerial military performers making gravity-defying stunts.

“We have a lot of military might that will be showing their talent up in the sky. Much like yesterday, we’ll have tens of thousands of people here up and down the beaches of Fort Lauderdale hanging around the hotels and the condos, so it’s gonna be a pretty crowded scene here,” said Chris Dorado, public relations for Air Dot Show.

Organizers said the show served as an early celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

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