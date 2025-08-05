(WSVN) - The celebration of the new ABC Miami continued Tuesday with local 7News talent appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and a spotlight on a local Cuban restaurant.

ABC’s morning show “Good Morning America” is celebrating everything South Florida all week long.

“What fills your cup this morning? It’s Cuban coffee, Robin,” said ABC News reporter Sam Champion.

Champion introduced the “GMA” audience to a local Cuban coffee shop called “Tinta Y Cafe.”

“At Tinta Y Cafe, you’re immersed right into the heart of South Florida’s Cuban culture,” he said.

Champion also spoke to the restaurant’s owners, Carlos Santamarina, about what keeps the coffee shop so popular.

“We’re a family culture, business since 2005 and on our 20th year, we decided to create our own coffee blend and name it after my father,” he said.

Champion was joined by 7News’ Belkys Nerey and Craig Stevens as they all enjoyed a cup of Cuban coffee to start their morning strong. Champion had a big mug while Nerey had a small espresso cup and Stevens had a mini disposable cup for his espresso.

“We’re in Miami and we’re getting a little coffee. We’re used to having coffee in something like this, but Belkys when we get Cuban coffee?” asked Champion.

“Cortadito, little cup,” said Nerey as she showed off her small cup.

“And Craig? What would it be?” said Champion.

“When you want the jet fuel,” said Stevens.

“Give me the nuclear option!” said Champion.

Nerey and Stevens used the coffee drinking time to explain the appeal of Cuban coffee and the walk-up window to Champion and his viewers.

“South Florida, Miami runs on this. This city would not move if we didn’t have this,” said Stevens.

“This is the Ventanita which means little window. It’s sort of, you park your car, you walk up, you grab a coffee, there’s no sitting. You grab it, drink it quickly, hop back into the car,” said Nerey.

Champion said Cuban coffee is unmatched.

“When you’ve had this coffee, it will spoil coffee, anyone else’s coffee for the rest of your life,” he said.

On Monday, Craig and Belkys also got the chance to chat with “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir during the 6 p.m. newscast.

“Let me just say Craig and Belkys, just to be a part of your team now. The two of you are like institutions there in South Florida. I’ve watched you many times when I come into town and I cannot believe that finally, finally, our name is on one of those banners going over South Beach,” said Muir.

Muir told the duo anchor team that he’s no stranger to South Florida, having covered several major stories including the 2021 Surfside building collapse.

“I met so many families there at the time who were so hopeful for so long, and all of the changes that have now come in the wake of that collapse,” said Muir.

The network star said he’s excited for the South Florida community to make the switch to ABC Miami.

“You guys have the best reporting team, and i can’t wait to be part of seven news now,” said Muir.

Muir’s interview can be watched in full below:

But ABC Miami’s celebration is not over yet. Wednesday, 7News anchors Lynn Martinez and Joe Roetz will join Champion at South Florida’s iconic music and dance hall “Ball & Chain” in Little Havana.

“We are an oasis in the middle of Miami, unlike any other place where you get to come in, sit down, have live music any time of the day,” said Nethan Watson, manager at Ball and Chain.

GMA will also be highlighting other top South Florida spots all week long on Channel 18 and 7.2.

