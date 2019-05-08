2 SoFLo restaurants are heating things up with their food

SoFlo is known for bringing the heat any time of year, and we’re not just talking about the weather. Deco checked out two restaurants that are sure to light your fire!

Things are heating up at Taikin Asian Fusion.

Pedro Ocariz, manager: “We basically are a fusion between Latin American and Asian. We have some of the Thai food combined with the Peruvian, Venezuelan and Brazilian items.”

The restaurant in Doral keeps it fresh, and nothing’s hotter than a little fire.

Pedro Ocariz: “This particular roll is called the flame roll.”

This isn’t your typical sushi roll.

The chef wraps crab meat, salmon and eel in sticky rice, then tops the roll with more salmon and some chimichurri sauce.

That’s where the fun begins.

Pedro Ocariz: “At the end, we just wrap it up in the foil paper, and we just flame it. Make that smoky flavor that we want.”

And it doesn’t stop there because this meal includes table-top service.

Pedro Ocariz: “We do a little presentation, kind of like a show for the guests. Fire up a little bit, just make that smoke a little more stronger.”

Valerie Posada, customer: “It was cooked. It was warm, but not too hot, so it was, like, perfect.”

Alex Garcia, customer: “I’ve gone to a lot of restaurants in here in Miami. I’ve never seen something like this.”

Ready for dessert?

Head on over to Komodo in Brickell for a sweet treat you can’t find anywhere else.

Chef Tati: “So our Food God dessert is a baked Alaska. It’s filled with a birthday cake ice cream and strawberry ice cream, then we cover it in meringue. We put it over a bed of cotton candy, and we put Rice Krispies made in-house with white chocolate, marshmallows and Fruity Pebbles.”

Sure it sounds a little extra, but it kinda has to be when it was created by a guy who’s besties with Kim Kardashian.

Chef Tati: “It was a collaboration with Jonathan Cheban, the food God.”

This dish may be sweet, but it definitely brings the fire.

Chef Tati: “People go nuts, and they start snapping pictures and videos.”

Isabelle Harouche, customer: “First you smell it, and that’s a big part of tasting, and then you just take a bite, and it’s very flavorful. It was delicious.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Ave., Unit C-101

Miami, FL 33178

786-814-5605

www.taikinrestaurant.com/

KOMODO

801 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

305-534-2211

www.komodomiami.com/

