Vigil held for victims of crash in Lauderdale-area lake

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Loved ones came together to remember three people who were involved in a fatal car crash in a lake near Fort Lauderdale.

Friends and family members gathered on Tuesday near the edge of the lake to mourn the lives lost in Monday’s accident, in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 14th Street.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver managed to escape after careening into the water, but two of his passengers did not survive. A third passenger is still missing but is presumed dead.

Witnesses said the driver was speeding before the accident.

