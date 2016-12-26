Search for woman underway after car crashes into canal, 2 bodies recovered

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died and a woman remains missing after a car plunged into a Fort Lauderdale canal, early Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, near Northwest 29th Avenue and 14th Street, at around 4 a.m., Monday. Residents in the area said a vehicle was speeding down 14th Street, when it veered off the roadway, crashed through two fences and drove into the canal.

Before dive teams arrived to the canal, neighbors did their best to try to save the people trapped inside.

One neighbor said he and other people in the neighborhood heard a man’s screams coming from the water and were able to pull him out with a hose before rescue crews arrived. “We threw the hose out there, and the guy grabbed it,” said neighbor Chuck. “It took us some time to figure out where he was, ’cause there’s so much brush out there, and he grabbed a hold of it. We pulled him out, and we kept trying to ask him who else was in the car with him.”

Once rescue crews arrived, the man, identified by family members as 20-year-old Keiontae Meyers, told investigators there were two women and one man trapped in the vehicle.

“Dude was like, his brother is still in there, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s sister still in there,” said neighbor Chanicia Bucknor. “It just hurt so bad to see that we couldn’t get them.”

Meyers was then transported to an area hospital. He has since been released and is said to be OK.

Two bodies have since been recovered from the water. However, more than seven hours have gone by, and divers are still searching the canal for the remaining female victim, according to officials. A helicopter also flew overhead aiding in the search.

By noon, the vehicle, a burgundy Jaguar sedan, was removed from the water. Officials said the search for the vehicle took as long as it did because the car plunged over eight feet deep into the canal, which was full of thick weeds.

In the muddy, tangled waters, it was not until a diver bumped into the submerged vehicle that rescue crews were able to recover the two bodies.

Officials said Meyers was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. He is now in custody and being questioned by police.

Family members of the victims are on scene praying and waiting to get more information from emergency crews.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

An investigation continues into what went wrong.

