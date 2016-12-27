Officials continue search for body in fatal canal crash

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Officials continue their search for a body, Tuesday, after a car was driven into a South Florida canal, killing three people.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for the body of 26-year-old Lucienne Pierre, a mother to an 8-year-old girl. “I still love her as she is,” said the victim’s grandmother, Norma Thompson.

Family members were seen consoling one another after officials were not able to initially find Pierre’s body. Officials said she was not driving at the time of the crash, which occurred before 5 a.m., Monday, near Fort Lauderdale.

A video posted to social media shows the moments before the crash. Natasha Sutton described her nephew, 21-year old Jarvis Mosley, who also died in the crash.

“He was a beautiful child,” said Sutton. “He was always happy. He loved his daughter.”

BSO officials confirm 20-year-old Keiontae Myers was the driver at the time of the crash. Neighbors said they witnessed Myers speeding down 14th Street when his car veered off the roadway, crashed through two fences and drove into the canal.

After Myers swam out of the car, he was rescued by neighbors using a garden hose. They also did their best to try and save those trapped inside. “We threw it a second time, he grabbed onto it, and I said, ‘Start pulling,'” said Michael Ker.

“He grabbed ahold of it, and we pulled him out,” said an unnamed neighbor. “We kept trying to ask him who else was inside of the car.”

Myers was released from a nearby hospital, Monday afternoon. Rescue crews recovered the bodies of Mosley and 23-year-old Jasmine Davis.

Davis is Pierre’s stepsister, family members told 7News. “I’m holding out hope,” said Thompson, who wept as she tried to continue speaking.

