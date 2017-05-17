Private school bus catches fire in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Several students had to be evacuated from a bus in Tamarac after the vehicle burst into flames.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, nine students were on board the American Heritage School bus, as it caught fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the bus, which was pulled off to the side of the Sawgrass Expressway, just north of Commercial Boulevard.

No students were injured and a second bus came to pick up the stranded students.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.