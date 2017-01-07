Parts of FLL reopen, suspected gunman behind bars after deadly shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have reopened after a deadly shooting that left five people dead and many more injured.

Five o’clock, Saturday morning, saw the dawn of a new day and the reopening of parts of the airport. However, the tragedy and chaos that took place there less than 24 hours is still fresh in the minds of many.

Commercial flights have resumed, but airport officials are advising passengers to check with their airlines to make sure their flight is still scheduled, because, they say, some flights have been canceled due to the chaos.

Travelers and employees could bee seen returning to the airport after all operations were put at a standstill, Friday.

Police say the ordeal began when 26-year-old Esteban Santiago shot 13 people, killing five and injuring eight. Officials said Santiago waited to be arrested after running out of ammo.

Santiago is now in federal custody, having been booked into jail overnight.

The shooting called for a large local and federal response that shutdown the airport for hours. Many passengers had to leave behind luggage and personal items. Airport officials said they now have to process and collect more than 20,000 personal belongings and suitcases

Terminal 2, where the onslaught began, remains closed as authorities continue to investigate.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m., where they are expected to give an update on the investigation.

