At least 20 injured fleeing from FLL shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 20 people suffered minor injuries while fleeing from a gunman who opened fire and killed five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, officials said.

RELATED: BSO: 5 dead, 8 hurt after shooting at FLL

Ambulances began bringing victims to Broward Health Medical Center at around 1:30 p.m. The hospital staff tended to six gunshot victims, including two who went straight into surgery, and those who were hurt while trying to run away.

According to trauma surgeon Dr. Ralph Guarneri, all the patients were in stable condition.

“It looked like chaos, but it was controlled,” Dr. Guarneri said. “No one who arrived at the hospital has expired. They are all in the hospital, doing as best as we can do right now, but everybody is stable.”

Ambulances continued arriving to the hospital throughout the afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said that of the 30 people taken to hospitals, 29 went to BHMC. The majority of those patients suffered minor health issues, such as twisted ankles, chest pains and heat exhaustion.

Eric Kasper arrived at FLL from Ohio for a work retreat just before the gunshots rang out. He shot cell phone video as thousands ran onto the tarmac for safety.

“It was crazy,” Kasper said.

After abandoning their luggage in the airport, some of Kasper’s colleagues went to the hospital to refill prescriptions.

“Escaped out of the back of the airport under the fence and there were cops and guns everywhere,” Kasper said.

The situation took a dangerous turn for Ronnie Coutu, a Type 1 diabetic whose plane stayed on the tarmac for more than seven hours after arriving from Raleigh.

“We were getting restless, and they were getting nervous. They were getting scared,” Coutu said. “I had some complications, which easily were resolved by food, so thankfully I came here.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott stopped by the hospital Friday afternoon and thanked the staff.

“I had the opportunity to talk to a couple of patients,” Scott said, “and they feel blessed that they were able to come here, and they’re looking forward to get on with their lives.”

BSO said one person was transported to Memorial Regional in Hollywood. Their condition is not yet known.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.