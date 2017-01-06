Broward Sheriff Fire confirms 5 dead, 8 hurt at FLL shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, there are at least five people dead and eight injured after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FLL officials said the shooting took place in the lower level baggage claim area, in Terminal 2, at around 12:55 p.m., Friday.

There was an active shooter call at one point. By 1 p.m., one subject was in custody.

Broward County’s Sheriff said the suspect is a lone shooter and has killed at least five victims.

The extent of the confirmed eight victims’ injuries is unknown at this time. However, eight people were transported to a nearby hospital.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Authorities first cleared the terminal around gates D4 and D5, located at the north side of the airport. They also closed off the lower level between terminals 2 and 3. Terminal 2 is closed, according to the FAA.

All roadways to these terminals are closed, as well.

At 2 p.m., the FAA issued a ground stop for all flights at FLL.

✈️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Ground Stop for flights @FLLFlyer – Check with your airline on flight status https://t.co/fllGZVY8m9 https://t.co/4y0mylU57q — The FAA (@FAANews) January 6, 2017

Hundreds of passengers and airport employees were immediately cleared out from the area and escorted out onto the tarmac. This area has been secured. By 1:25, these hundreds of people were still outside on the tarmac but buses were en route to transport them away from the area.

Shots fired at Ft Lauderdale Airport, suspect reportedly in custody pic.twitter.com/o0zVdI91Um — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 6, 2017

By 1:40 p.m., the large group of passengers and airport employees who were out on the tarmac were allowed to return to the airport. People were lined up near gate D3 as they waited in line to be escorted back to their gates.

MIA announces extra security measures after FLL shooting pic.twitter.com/ybWCzGaqwe — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 6, 2017

According to Miami International Airport, out of an abundance of caution, extra security measures are in place. However, all operations continue as normal.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is on his way to FLL after hearing reports of the shooting, according to the governor’s office.

Travelers are advised to contact their airlines before going to the airport. Expect major delays on nearby roadways such as I-95 and the Airport Expressway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.