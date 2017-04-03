NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Jewish family threw a big party for their daughter with Down syndrome, Monday night, and the community came out to celebrate.

Chava Basher turned 12, so her family held her bat mitzvah at the Beth Moshe Congregation in North Miami. It is a tradition in the Jewish community to celebrate children who spiritually become of age.

Chava’s parents said, despite her disability, she deserved a bat mitzvah she’ll never forget.

Her mother, Josephine Basher, said she’s grateful for the people who showed up to support Chava. “Everyone here tonight celebrating with us takes a part in Chava’s development, and has made her the strong member of our community that she is,” she said.

Her father, Hershel Basher, said he couldn’t be more proud. “The feeling is the feeling of pride that we’ve come a long way, and she has accomplished so much, and there’s so much more to do,” he said, “but I’m happy for the moment, and I’m proud to be her father.”

The Jewish Community Services of South Florida helped turn Chava’s party into an unforgettable night. They brought music, photographers, food, decorations and candy.

