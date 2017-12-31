Firework goes off at Sawgrass Mills, triggers shooting scare

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to Sawgrass Mills Mall after, they said, a firework went off in the shopping center, triggering panic among shoppers, Sunday afternoon.

The police response to what they called a suspicious incident comes in the wake of multiple social media postings describing a possible active shooter inside the premises. However, officials indicated no shots were fired.

Videos posted to social media captured shoppers running out of the mall.

The mall has since reopened.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident.

