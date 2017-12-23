All clear given at Aventura Mall after ‘unfounded’ shooting reports

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have given the all clear at Aventura Mall after initial reports of a shooting caused the shopping center to be evacuated, Saturday night.

At around 8:20 p.m., Aventura Police tweeted out an update about what they initially described as a “possible incident,” urging residents to avoid the area.

#AventuraPolice has determined that a shooting DID NOT take place at Aventura Mall. The scene is secure but traffic in the area is heavy. — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 24, 2017

Cellphone video posted to Twitter, earlier Saturday night, shows panicked shoppers running away from the mall and toward a parking lot.

In a tweet, mall officials indicated the shopping center was being evacuated as a precaution.

Officers gave the all clear just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said they have made no arrests at this time.

#AventuraPolice still on scene at Aventura Mall, be advised that the mall will not reopen this evening, but will reopen tomorrow morning as scheduled. — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 24, 2017

Just before 9 p.m., police sent a tweet confirming the mall will remain closed and reopen Sunday morning as scheduled.

