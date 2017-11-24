Unfounded gunfire reports cause chaos at Westland Mall

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Adding to the chaos and activity from Black Friday were reports of shots fired at Westland Mall in Hialeah, Friday afternoon.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene at around 1:50 p.m. after getting the initial reports. Large groups of people could be seen outside the mall as officers investigated.

According to Hialeah Police, after canvassing the area and searching the mall, they were unable to locate any suspects or victims. They also said they were not able to confirm that any shots were fired, or that anyone actually witnessed any gunfire.

Police are now investigating to see where the call originated from.

