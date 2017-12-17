Fatal shooting of Goulds toddler sparks community outrage

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community restated calls for justice, days after a 2-year-old boy was fatally gunned down at an apartment complex in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police indicated they are using every resource available to track down whoever was responsible in the death of Carnell Williams-Thomas.

The loss was acknowledged at hip-hop artist Trick Daddy’s annual toy giveaway, held at Goulds Park, across the street from the apartment complex where Williams-Thomas was shot and killed, Friday evening.

“When I heard the shot, and then I heard the scream, I knew it was her, and I just dropped everything and ran outside,” resident Diana Gordon said. “It’s not like he was alone. She was right there when everything happened.”

Over the weekend, community leaders said that no one is safe as long as the shooter is still out there. “We don’t wanna lose you guys to stray bullets,” said one speaker.

Monday afternoon, police were back at the scene of the shooting, going door-to-door, to look for tips that may lead them to the killer.

Neighbors in the area said it is time to speak up to stop the violence. “If anybody knows something, come forward because it could have been anybody’s child,” Gordon said. “It could have been anybody’s grandchild. Even the shooter that did it — it could have been his family too. This crime, it just has to stop.”

Investigators said Williams-Thomas was with his mother in the courtyard of the complex, located in the area of Southwest 215th Street and 114th Court, at around 6:15 p.m., when the deadly shot was fired.

On Saturday, Rev. Anthony Reed asked the public to take action. “We can no longer allow this type of injustice to happen to our children,” he said.

“Playing like all kids play. What was going through that mind when that bullet was whistling through the air?” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez at a press conference, Saturday.

Accompanied by local pastors and community leaders, the angered police director announced the police department had added $20,000 to the $3,000 reward initially offered for information leading to an arrest of William-Thomas’ killer.

The next day, Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss made another contribution, “I’m going to add another $2,000 to that to make that $25,000,” he said.

A speaker at Trick Daddy’s event urged the adults in the crowd with information about the boy’s shooting to come forward. “Parents, I know they say, ‘Snitch, get stitched,’ but we need to start snitching to save our kids in this community,” she said.

With the shooter still out there, neighbors said they are scared. Marks from previous shootings can be seen, and Gordon said a bullet once flew through a window where her grandchildren sleep.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with the costs of Williams-Thomas’ funeral.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.