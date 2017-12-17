SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The unofficial mayor of Miami-Dade spread holiday cheer to some of the county’s youngest residents this weekend.

Trick Daddy held his annual toy giveaway event at Goulds Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

Trick love the kids — Trick Daddy Dolla (@TrickDaddy4Real) December 17, 2017

The hip-hop artist and producer gave out toys, lunches and haircuts to children at the park. The holiday goodies were given out with the hope that every child has a smile this holiday season.

