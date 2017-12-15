Child airlifted after shooting in Goulds

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade that sent one child to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 214th Street and 114th Court, Friday, just after 6:15 p.m.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim was possibly between the ages of 2 and 3 years old.

Officials said the child was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in a condition that is not known.

