Detectives recognized for catching man who shot cat with arrows

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Commission recognized the detectives who investigated and ultimately caught a South Florida man accused of animal abuse.

Georgios Lollias confessed to shooting a cat with arrows after the injured cat was found near the Franklin Hotel in Miami Beach, where Lollias worked, on April 26.

Strushie the cat was found with two arrows in his head and had to be euthanized.

Lollias was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

