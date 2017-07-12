Protestors demand justice for cat shot with arrows

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who confessed to shooting a cat with arrows appeared in court, Wednesday.

A group of protesters lined up outside the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, demanding justice for the cruel crime against the cat.

“There is no excuse for animal abuse, so we want the judge to hear that,” said Sylvia Grimaldi, “and we want the killer of Strushie, a beautiful cat, to know that we are standing for Strushie as well.”

Police said Georgios Lollias confessed to shooting the cat with arrows.

The injured cat was found near the Franklin Hotel in Miami Beach, where Lollias worked, on April 26.

The cat had to be euthanized.

