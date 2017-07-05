Man accused of shooting cat with arrow initially claimed to have found it

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who once claimed to have found a cat who was shot in the head with an arrow has now been accused of being the very person that shot the animal.

According to Miami Beach Police, 36-year-old Georgios Lollias was arrested in an investigation that began on April 26, when a cat named Strushie was found near the Franklin Hotel with two arrows in its head. Lollias was an employee of the hotel.

Lollias was arrested, Tuesday, and charged with animal cruelty and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said Lollias tried to erase surveillance video of the incident. However, the video was able to be recovered and police said it showed Lollias committing the crime.

Police also said he confessed to committing the crime.

Lollias spoke to 7News back in April and initially claimed to have found the cat.

During an interview, Lollias said, “It’s not good, ’cause it’s something called karma. It’s coming back.”

Strushie was later euthanized.

“It was a very, very evil act — shooting this cat in the head with an arrow,” said animal rescuer Simone Anderson. “In April, I was there. I saw it, I heard the cat screaming, I saw the face and he needs to be in jail. We don’t want people like him on the streets.”

Lollias is being held on $30,000 bond and must also surrender his passport.

