1 dead after shooting near Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Miami apartment complex, Saturday morning.

Investigators are on the scene, located at Northwest 23rd Street and 19th Avenue, where a perimeter has been set up.

According to Miami Police, the incident began at Nuevo Patio Restaurant and Lounge, located at Northwest 22nd Street and 19th Avenue, where gunfire broke out, hitting Leonardo Perera. Perera fled, and later collapsed near an apartment complex on Northwest 23rd Street.

Perera was taken to Ryder Trauma Center just after 7 a.m., where he later died.

Police said there were multiple people involved in the shooting. However, no other victims have been reported.

Bloody clothing could be seen on the ground in front of one of the apartments.

Witness Alice Coley said she called 911 when she heard the gunshots.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do, ’cause I don’t want to see nobody laying out there, dying like that,” Coley said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do, get some help out here, ’cause you know we have a lot of kids around here.”

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting which may help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

