Zucchini Noodles/Belkys

No guilt noodles — without pasta! A delicious veggie dish is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Zucchini Noodles

Ingredients:

3 medium Zucchini

2 Tbs. butter

2 cloves minced garlic

2 cups spinach, packed

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated

salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

Spiralize the zucchini. You can do this at home or buy it that way at the market. You can also use a box grater to make long “noodles.” Set aside.

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and add the garlic. Sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the zucchini noodles and give it a stir. Next, add the spinach and cook until leaves start to wilt- just a couple of minutes. Add parmesan cheese and stir to coat. Add salt and pepper to taste.

To Plate:

Add a bit more parmesan and serve it up and enjoy!

Serves: 4

