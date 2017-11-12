Zucchini Noodles/Belkys

No guilt noodles — without pasta! A delicious veggie dish is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Zucchini Noodles
Ingredients:
3 medium Zucchini
2 Tbs. butter
2 cloves minced garlic
2 cups spinach, packed
1/4 cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated
salt and pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Spiralize the zucchini. You can do this at home or buy it that way at the market. You can also use a box grater to make long “noodles.” Set aside.
- Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and add the garlic. Sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the zucchini noodles and give it a stir. Next, add the spinach and cook until leaves start to wilt- just a couple of minutes. Add parmesan cheese and stir to coat. Add salt and pepper to taste.
To Plate:
Add a bit more parmesan and serve it up and enjoy!
Serves: 4
