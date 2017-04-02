Moroccan Chickpea Soup/Belkys

(WSVN) - There’s no denying that soup is a major comfort food –and we’ve got a delicious vegetarian-friendly dish that’s packed with exotic Middle Eastern flavors. Moroccan Chickpea Soup is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Moroccan Chickpea Soup

Courtesy: Gimmesomeoven.com

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small white onion, peeled and diced

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

4 cups vegetable stock

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas

1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

3 cups roughly-chopped kale leaves or baby spinach

chopped fresh cilantro and fresh lemon wedges, for serving

Method of Preparation:

– Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrot and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft and translucent. (To save time, mince the garlic while the onion is cooking.) Add garlic and sauté for 1 more minute, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.

– Add in the vegetable stock, chickpeas, tomatoes, tomato paste, cumin, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes, and bring to a simmer. (While the soup is coming to a simmer, chop the kale and cilantro, and slice the lemon wedges.)

– Reduce heat to medium-low, and stir in the chopped spinach (or kale). Continue simmering for 3 minutes until the spinach has slightly softened.

– Taste and season with your desired amount of salt and pepper.

**This recipe can also easily be made in the slow cooker! Just add all of the ingredients minus the kale to a large crock-pot and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or on high for 3-4 hours. Then once you’re ready to serve, stir in the spinach or kale and let it rest for about 3 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve warm, garnished with fresh cilantro and served with a fresh lemon wedge.

Serves: 6-8

