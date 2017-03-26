Ham & Egg Cups/Belkys

(WSVN) - An easy to make low-carb treat that’s perfect for breakfast or brunch? That’s what’s cooking — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Ham & Egg Cup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup finely chopped red pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped orange pepper *(or whichever color you like)

12 slices ham (thin sliced)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

12 eggs

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

– Spray a muffin tin with Pam, then press the thinly sliced ham into each space, making a cup shape. You might want to double the ham to make sure it’s thick enough to hold the egg.

– Crack an egg into each cup and top with chopped peppers. (Or- you can crack the egg into a small bowl and then pour it in- some find that easier!)

– Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the eggs set.

– Remove the pan from oven and sprinkle cheese over each egg cup. Put it back in the oven for a minute or so until the cheese melts.

To Plate:

Serve hot by itself, or with a nice fruit salad!

Serves: 12 individual servings

