GAMBAS AL AJILLO/BAZAAR MAR

(WSVN) - A classic seafood dish — fresh from a hot, new Brickell restaurant. Shrimp is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Manuel Echeverri

The Restaurant: Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres inside the SLS Brickell in downtown Miami

The Dish: Gambas al Ajillo

Ingredients:

6 pieces Key Pink Shrimp 16/20

25g olive oil

5g garlic, sliced

0.5 each Chile de Arbol

20g Brandy

13g lemon juice

35g Brava sauce

75g shrimp stock

parsley, chopped

Brava Sauce

6kg Plum Tomatoes, Can

16oz Blended oil

240g Garlic

360g Sugar

240g Sherry Vinegar

40g Paprika, Sweet

16g Chile de Arbol, deseeded

240g Chipotle en Adobo

40g Sherry Vinegar

170g Tomato Paste

Parsley Air Foam (optional)

240g Parsley

645g Water

45g Garlic

15g Salt

9g Sucro

Method of Preparation:

– To make the shrimp, heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and chile de arbol and sauté gently

Add shrimp and toss to coat with oil and garlic, season with salt.

– Deglaze with brandy and lemon juice and Brava sauce. As soon as the shrimp is cooked, sprinkle parsley on top.

– To make the Brava sauce… blend the tomatoes and their juices in a blender. Heat the oil, add garlic and cook until gold brown. Add the tomato paste and sugar and caramelize. Add the 120g of sherry vinegar, paprika, chile and chipotle. Add the pureed tomatoes, cook on low heat until fully caramelized and reduced in consistency. Remove from heat and finish with the last 20g of sherry vinegar. Remove the chile de arbol from the sauce. Puree the sauce in a blender and season with salt. (you can also use your favorite spicy tomato sauce)

– To make the optional Parsley Foam, blanch parsley in a large amount of salted water for 10 seconds, chill immediately in ice water. Place the garlic in a pot of cold water, bring to boil, repeat for a total of 3 times blanching, and chill. Combine blanched parsley, blanched garlic, water and salt in a blender, blend until totally smooth. Strain and weigh. Weight out the 1% of the total weight of sucro.

Heat 100g of the liquid, whisk in the sucro, and heat to 70C, chill immediately. Combine with the remaining liquid and store chilled. Use hand mixer to foam when ready to serve.

To Plate:

Arrange shrimp on a plate spooning sauce from the pan over the top. Garnish with parsley air foam around the plate.

Serving Suggestion: Albariño wine from Spain

Serves: 1 (for more servings add more shrimp)

Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres

SLS Brickell

1300 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

http://www.sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar/?gclid=CJ61tLXmns8CFYJ8fgodk7kJSg

