GAMBAS AL AJILLO/BAZAAR MAR

(WSVN) - A classic seafood dish — fresh from a hot, new Brickell restaurant. Shrimp is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Manuel Echeverri
The Restaurant: Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres inside the SLS Brickell in downtown Miami
The Dish: Gambas al Ajillo
Ingredients:
6 pieces Key Pink Shrimp 16/20
25g olive oil
5g garlic, sliced
0.5 each Chile de Arbol
20g Brandy
13g lemon juice
35g Brava sauce
75g shrimp stock
parsley, chopped
Brava Sauce
6kg Plum Tomatoes, Can
16oz Blended oil
240g Garlic
360g Sugar
240g Sherry Vinegar
40g Paprika, Sweet
16g Chile de Arbol, deseeded
240g Chipotle en Adobo
40g Sherry Vinegar
170g Tomato Paste
Parsley Air Foam (optional)
240g Parsley
645g Water
45g Garlic
15g Salt
9g Sucro
Method of Preparation:
– To make the shrimp, heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and chile de arbol and sauté gently
Add shrimp and toss to coat with oil and garlic, season with salt.
– Deglaze with brandy and lemon juice and Brava sauce. As soon as the shrimp is cooked, sprinkle parsley on top.
– To make the Brava sauce… blend the tomatoes and their juices in a blender. Heat the oil, add garlic and cook until gold brown. Add the tomato paste and sugar and caramelize. Add the 120g of sherry vinegar, paprika, chile and chipotle. Add the pureed tomatoes, cook on low heat until fully caramelized and reduced in consistency. Remove from heat and finish with the last 20g of sherry vinegar. Remove the chile de arbol from the sauce. Puree the sauce in a blender and season with salt. (you can also use your favorite spicy tomato sauce)
– To make the optional Parsley Foam, blanch parsley in a large amount of salted water for 10 seconds, chill immediately in ice water. Place the garlic in a pot of cold water, bring to boil, repeat for a total of 3 times blanching, and chill. Combine blanched parsley, blanched garlic, water and salt in a blender, blend until totally smooth. Strain and weigh. Weight out the 1% of the total weight of sucro.
Heat 100g of the liquid, whisk in the sucro, and heat to 70C, chill immediately. Combine with the remaining liquid and store chilled. Use hand mixer to foam when ready to serve.
To Plate:
Arrange shrimp on a plate spooning sauce from the pan over the top. Garnish with parsley air foam around the plate.
Serving Suggestion: Albariño wine from Spain
Serves: 1 (for more servings add more shrimp)
Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres
SLS Brickell
1300 S Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
http://www.sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar/?gclid=CJ61tLXmns8CFYJ8fgodk7kJSg
