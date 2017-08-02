Fried Chicken Sandwich with Green Cabbage Slaw and Remoulade/The Anderson

Comfort food gets a major upgrade. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Pepe Rodriguez

The Restaurant: The Anderson, Miami

The Dish: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Green Cabbage Slaw and Remoulade

Ingredients:

4 ea. whole chicken breast

4 cup buttermilk

4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cup mild butter pickles-chopped

4 cup green cabbage-shredded

1/2 cup fresh dill-chopped

1tbsp Serrano pepper-chopped

3 tbsp whole butter-melted

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 cup mayonnaise

2 cup ketchup

2 fl oz pickle juice

1 ea. garlic cloves-minced

1 ea. Kaiser rolls

Method of Preparation:

For the chicken: Score the chicken with a diamond cut and marinade in pickle juice for 15 minutes. Dredge through buttermilk and flour and fry in medium sauce pan with vegetable oil until golden brown and crispy.

For the remoulade: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle juice, pickles, garlic and mix together to form sauce consistency.

For the slaw: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the cabbage, dill, Serrano pepper with small amount of buttermilk, salt, pepper and 4 tsp. of remoulade. Let sit for at least 10 minutes.

To Plate:

Spread remoulade sauce on inside of toasted and buttered Kaiser rolls. Add chicken and top with slaw and pickles and lettuce. Serve with french fries or preferred side.

Serves: 1 per chicken breast

Serving Suggestion:

Life By Stereo cocktail available at The Anderson — Ancho Verde Squeezed Grapefruit, Olmeca Altos Tequila

The Anderson

709 NE 79th St

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 757-3368

www.theandersonmiami.com