Fried Chicken Sandwich with Green Cabbage Slaw and Remoulade/The Anderson

Comfort food gets a major upgrade. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Pepe Rodriguez
The Restaurant: The Anderson, Miami
The Dish: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Green Cabbage Slaw and Remoulade
Ingredients:
4 ea. whole chicken breast
4 cup buttermilk
4 cup all-purpose flour
3 cup mild butter pickles-chopped
4 cup green cabbage-shredded
1/2 cup fresh dill-chopped
1tbsp Serrano pepper-chopped
3 tbsp whole butter-melted
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 cup mayonnaise
2 cup ketchup
2 fl oz pickle juice
1 ea. garlic cloves-minced
1 ea. Kaiser rolls
Method of Preparation:
- For the chicken: Score the chicken with a diamond cut and marinade in pickle juice for 15 minutes. Dredge through buttermilk and flour and fry in medium sauce pan with vegetable oil until golden brown and crispy.
- For the remoulade: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle juice, pickles, garlic and mix together to form sauce consistency.
- For the slaw: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the cabbage, dill, Serrano pepper with small amount of buttermilk, salt, pepper and 4 tsp. of remoulade. Let sit for at least 10 minutes.
To Plate:
Spread remoulade sauce on inside of toasted and buttered Kaiser rolls. Add chicken and top with slaw and pickles and lettuce. Serve with french fries or preferred side.
Serves: 1 per chicken breast
Serving Suggestion:
Life By Stereo cocktail available at The Anderson — Ancho Verde Squeezed Grapefruit, Olmeca Altos Tequila
The Anderson
709 NE 79th St
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 757-3368
www.theandersonmiami.com