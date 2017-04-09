Easy Baked Brie/Belkys

(WSVN) - Creamy, gooey, melty cheese with a sweet topping — all wrapped up in pastry dough. It doesn’t get much better than that. Baked Brie is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Easy Baked Brie

Courtesy: simplyrecipes.com

Ingredients:

1 large sheet of puff pastry dough or 1 tube of refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

1 round or wedge of Brie cheese (do not remove rind)

2 Tbsp raspberry jam, or other sweet jam

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1/4 cup of maple syrup

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350°F.

– Slice the top off the brie: If you want, start with chilled brie and use a sharp knife to carefully cut off the thin top rind of the cheese. This may help the crust stay with the cheese when served. *The rind is edible so you don’t have to do this step if you don’t want to.

– On a lined baking sheet, lay out the puff pastry or the crescent rolls flat. Place the brie round or wedge on top of the puff pastry.

– Spread jam on brie, fold dough over top, cutting off excess dough. Drizzle maple syrup and sprinkle brown sugar on top.

– Bake: Bake at 350ºF for 30 minutes, pastry should be golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

To Plate:

Serve with crackers or apple slices.

Serves: 6-8

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.