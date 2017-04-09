Easy Baked Brie/Belkys

(WSVN) - Creamy, gooey, melty cheese with a sweet topping — all wrapped up in pastry dough. It doesn’t get much better than that. Baked Brie is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Easy Baked Brie
Courtesy: simplyrecipes.com
Ingredients:
1 large sheet of puff pastry dough or 1 tube of refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
1 round or wedge of Brie cheese (do not remove rind)
2 Tbsp raspberry jam, or other sweet jam
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1/4 cup of maple syrup
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 350°F.
– Slice the top off the brie: If you want, start with chilled brie and use a sharp knife to carefully cut off the thin top rind of the cheese. This may help the crust stay with the cheese when served. *The rind is edible so you don’t have to do this step if you don’t want to.
– On a lined baking sheet, lay out the puff pastry or the crescent rolls flat. Place the brie round or wedge on top of the puff pastry.
– Spread jam on brie, fold dough over top, cutting off excess dough. Drizzle maple syrup and sprinkle brown sugar on top.
– Bake: Bake at 350ºF for 30 minutes, pastry should be golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
To Plate:
Serve with crackers or apple slices.
Serves: 6-8
