(WSVN) - A delicious main course meal is on its way! Chicken marsala is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Creamy Chicken Marsala

Courtesy: Tablespoon.com

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breasts

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup all purpose flour

4 tbs. butter

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 tsp. sage leaves, finely chopped

1/2 cup dry Marsala wine

3/4 cup chicken stock

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Method of Preparation:

– Between pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper, place each chicken breast smooth side down; gently pound with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Place flour in shallow dish; coat both sides of chicken with flour.

– In 12-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in butter about 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Transfer chicken to plate; cover to keep warm.

– In same skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Cook mushrooms in butter about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned. Add shallot and sage; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until shallot is softened. Pour Marsala wine into skillet; heat to boiling, scraping up brown bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in chicken stock, whipping cream and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; simmer about 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

– Place chicken back in skillet 2 to 3 minutes or until cooked through (at least 165°F). Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice.

To Plate:

Serve with pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.

Serves: 4

