(WSVN) - A recipe that’ll make you want to eat dessert first. A sweet latin treat is on the menu — as we grab a bite.

The Chef: Carlos Estarita

The Restaurant: DÔA on Miami Beach

The Dish: Churros with Cinnamon Ice Cream

Ingredients:

Churros

7 cups water

1 cup butter

1 Tbs. Kosher Salt

6 cups all purpose flour

12 each whole eggs

Dulce de Leche

1 can condensed milk. *Put the condensed milk in the can in a pot of water… make sure water covers the can. Simmer milk in the sealed can for 3 1/2 hours. Take out of water…let can cool and it’s ready!

Method of Preparation:

– Boil water, salt and butter in a pot. Once the water boils, take pot off heat, add the flour, stirring first with a whisk then switching to a firm spatula when the mixture thickens.

– Turn back on low heat and stir continuously for approx. 3 min. until the dough dries a bit and becomes very shiny (you need to cook out some of the starch and dry out the liquid).

– Place the dough into a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and mix on speed 1 for 1 min.

-Incorporate the eggs slowly one at a time, allowing them to mix completely before adding the next one. Once done adding the eggs, immediately take off the mixer, the dough should still be slightly warm, and fill disposable piping bags leaving the ends open to allow the steam to release until cool. When ready to pipe, cut a large opening and place inside of another piping bag fitted with a medium star tip.

– Keep in fridge until read to pipe, or if not using with the same day, pipe out onto parchment paper and freeze. Once they are firm, stack them on top of each other in an airtight container and fry directly from freezer.

– Fry them in canola oil at 325 degrees for about 8 minutes.

– Once they’re fried… toss them in sugar and inject the Dulce de Leche directly into each Churro.

To Plate:

Serve Churros with Cinnamon Ice cream and enjoy!

Serving Suggestion: Cappuccino Martini

Serves: 6

DÔA

2000 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33131

(305) 587-2000

http://doacantina.com/

