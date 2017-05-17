Beef Tenderloin with Malbec Sauce/La Estancia Argentina

(WSVN) - It’s red meat, Argentine style! That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Paola Caligaris

The Restaurant: La Estancia Argentina in Miami’s Health District

The Dish: Beef Tenderloin with Malbec Sauce

Ingredients:

4 Beef Tenderloin medallions

1/2 cup Malbec wine

4 Tbs. beef broth

1/2 cup mushrooms

1 Tbs. chopped garlic

2 Tbs. chopped shallots

2 Tbs. butter

2 Tbs. flour (to thicken sauce)

3 Tbs. chopped parsley

4 Tbs. olive oil

More fresh parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

– Put half the olive oil in a hot pan then add the tenderloin medallions. Add salt and pepper to taste and sauté several minutes.

– Add the rest of the olive oil to another hot pan with chopped garlic, shallots, white mushrooms, butter and salt and pepper. Mix well. When the mushrooms cook down, add Malbec wine and chopped parsley. Let the sauce reduce.

– Turn the tenderloin… and when the meat is medium rare, turn the burner off and let the meat sit.

– Add beef broth to the sauce, and to thicken it up… add a bit more butter dipped in flour. Mix it in and it’s time to eat!

To Plate:

Plate the tenderloin topped with Malbec sauce. Serve with grilled vegetables and garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion: Malbec wine

