Happy Monday October 19, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! A front came through the area and brought relentless rain from Friday into almost all of Saturday. And boy was Saturday quite gloomy! But South Florida lucked out with this one. Because while it seemed that the front would be hanging around all weekend long, it actually cleared us on Sunday and not only brought a stop to the rain, but also brought peeks of sun from time to time. And because the front did clear the area, the start of the week will also be a brighter one. This morning we woke up to a few clouds and a spotty shower here and there but overall much nicer conditions than what we saw over the weekend.

Today South Florida can expect another windy day as high-pressure has built into the region while we still have that old front sitting just to the south of us. Speaking of, due to its proximity to the Keys, we are expecting a bit more in the way of cloud cover across the island chain with a few more showers possible there compared to the rest of South Florida. With that said, a few brief showers will be possible across the mainland from time to time. High temperatures will reach into the mid 80s. It should feel rather comfortable today if you can manage the breeze.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, South Florida will get to enjoy a few pleasant days. A drier air mass will move into South Florida, helping bring down our humidity levels for about a day or two. This means that we will get to enjoy morning temperatures in the lower 70s later on in the work week. Rain chances during this time should remain on the lower end. With that said, unfortunately all good things do come to an end and for South Florida, this means rain returns to the forecast by the end of the work week. Moisture levels will increase, which means humidity will be on the rise come Thursday and Friday. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to return to the forecast. The upcoming weekend turns wetter again with windy conditions once again in place.

Have a wonderful week and enjoy this nice break from the high humidity!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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