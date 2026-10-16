Happy Friday, October 16, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week. Earlier in the week, South Florida got its first slight taste of fall as a weak front (courtesy of Hurricane Isaias) pushed through the area. And while temperatures did not drop too much, humidity levels dropped enough for it to actually feel quite pleasant outside. But humidity levels began to climb once again as we rounded the week off and now it looks like South Florida is in for more changes. Today we can expect those changes in the form of showers. The breezy conditions that kept us rather comfortable earlier on in the week will finally subside as the area turns muggy and while moisture increases across the region.

While South Florida can expect a few more hit or miss showers in the forecast today compared to previous days, by no means will it be a washout. Scattered to isolated showers and perhaps inland storms will be possible as we wait for our next weather maker. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and some spots will hit that 90° mark once again as wind speeds continue to subside. It will be feeling more muggy and it will be noticeable during the morning and evening hours. Feels like temperatures might even reach the upper 90s to near 100° for some of us! Overall, not a bad way to end the week.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, South Florida can expect big changes. A strong front is going to be racing across the state and eventually reach South Florida throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday will start off warm but we should be able to enjoy *some* dry time early in the day. Heading into the afternoon Saturday, showers and storms will develop and push towards the East Coast Metro and unfortunately it seems like it will linger through the evening hours. The above-mentioned front will eventually clear us on Sunday, keeping South Florida rainy at times and very, very windy. After a soggy and [occasionally] stormy weekend, this fall front may actually get enough of a push to clear South Florida, bringing nicer conditions our way next week. Unfortunately, it looks like the wind will remain on the stronger side through at least the first half of the work week.

Have a great weekend. Keep that rain gear with you!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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