The wet stretch continues in South Florida courtesy of high pressure in the Atlantic and a stalled front over Florida. This is trapping a lot of moisture to trigger scattered to numerous showers and storms once again. Unfortunately models show the front hanging around through the weekend, so it may stay wet at times through at least Saturday.
Tracking Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona is battling some strong wind shear ahead and dry air to the West of the system. Therefore, significant strengthening is not expected in the near term. As of 5am, the track has shifted slightly South and is a bit slower through the first 72 hours. By Friday evening, Fiona should be impacting the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to go through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, and near Hispaniola early next week.
Anywhere between 3-5 inches of rain is possible with isolated amounts up to 8 inches. Therefore, the potential is there for strong gusty winds and heavy rains that could lead to flooding land and mudslides.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7