Today in comparison to yesterday will be breezy, so hopefully whatever develops won’t sit over an area for a long time.

Rain and storms increase late more morning/early afternoon and then we will get a break with showers developing overnight and move onshore along the breeze.

A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

TODAY'S OUTLOOK: Scattered storms will persist today. Regardless, isolated strong storms with strong wind gusts & small hail will be possible. Heavy rain could cause isolated street flooding. It'll be breezy throughout the day as a moderate rip current risk returns to SoFlo. pic.twitter.com/aRRc7fopb5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 25, 2021

Decent rain chance in the forecast through early next week.

Today, expect scattered showers and storms, making it slightly drier than yesterday. For the rest of the weekend and upcoming work week, however, expect wetter times to return. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Zo716kT4mj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 25, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7