Week starts warm, again

After another cold front failed to send any cooling our way, we begin the new week with plenty of warmth. It’s also about to get increasingly humid as winds veer out of the southeast into Monday afternoon. Our weather pattern remains quiet as we await the next cold front arriving midweek. With onshore winds, we may see a few wayward showers in the short run. These will tend to be fast-movers as the breeze picks up. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to soar well into the 80’s for the early part of the week. The weather map shows low pressure crossing the Gulf coast states with a trailing front. At the same time, a strong cold front is chugging across the central part of the nation. These boundaries will merge in the days ahead. Our south Florida interest is actually in timing the front as it slowly heads south. On Tuesday, temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80’s with possible record highs! As the leading edge of the front meets up with our warmth and humidity, there’s a chance for pop-up storms, especially late Tuesday into Wednesday. At that point, we’re expecting the front to slow and possibly stall (like its predecessor) over the region. Mostly cloudy and potentially damp conditions should carry over until Friday when steering winds shift pushing the front across the area with drier air. As for cooling prospects, we’re forecasting a 5 to 10-degree drop by next weekend. It’s not a lot, but will have us closer to the seasonal average for the middle of November. Finally, the tropics are showing signs of life. A large area of disturbed weather is currently near the Lesser Antilles. It has a high chance of developing into a late season depression or storm (according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center). The feature is expected to get more organized into the middle of this week as it heads north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Eventually, it should get deflected when it meets up with the aforementioned front near the Bahamas, or east of the islands. Stay tuned.