Week ends windy

A windy pattern is shaping up as we head into the home stretch of the week. Impacting us will be a large area of high pressure over the eastern states that will intensify as it drifts eastward. By Friday, the sprawling high will be centered over the Middle Atlantic region while extending its force into Florida. Coastal areas will notice gusty conditions as beach and boating hazards continue throughout the upcoming weekend. Once the high finally weakens (early next week) we’ll see a quick increase in moisture from the south. It will likely fuel the return of rain showers from Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpours could accompany our next front. Long range maps show the frontal boundary crossing all of Florida Monday with drier air following from the north. By the way, temperatures will likely fall too. At this point, the thinking is that we could get a 10-degree drop.