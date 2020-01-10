Warm & Windy Weekend

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern blocking cold fronts from making it into South Florida. It is also responsible for the strong onshore winds forecast to persist into the weekend.

Expect more clouds than sun although some areas could see more sun than others through Friday afternoon. Over the weekend, it will be breezy to windy with an occasional shower moving in. We will also see more sunshine. Temperatures will continue to increase. In fact, highs will range in the low 80’s through most of next week.

WINDY DAY- In and out clouds with a small chance of a fast-moving shower. Should be mostly dry and warm into the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kOJex3VREq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 10, 2020

HIGH WIND SAFETY TIPS- Secure outdoor loose objects that can be easily tossed around and while driving, keep both hands on the steering wheel when it gets gusty. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mhtOJQeUmz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 10, 2020

Severe weather outbreak possible across the South as an area of low pressure deepens. Damaging winds and tornadoes possible. There is even a moderate risk of excessive rainfall over pasts of the Southern Plains, Lower and Middle Mississippi Valleys. Where over 5 inches of could accumulate to produce a flood of trouble. This system will travel East into the weekend where an icy mix is forecast to impact the Plains to New England.

SEVERE WEATHER- Severe storms producing damaging winds and tornadoes are expected across the South. Heavy rain and flooding possible from the Plains to the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Icy mix from the Plains to New England. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fuf8e1oAIm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 10, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7