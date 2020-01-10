Warm & Windy Weekend

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern blocking cold fronts from making it into South Florida. It is also responsible for the strong onshore winds forecast to persist into the weekend.
Expect more clouds than sun although some areas could see more sun than others through Friday afternoon. Over the weekend, it will be breezy to windy with an occasional shower moving in. We will also see more sunshine. Temperatures will continue to increase. In fact, highs will range in the low 80’s through most of next week.
Severe weather outbreak possible across the South as an area of low pressure deepens. Damaging winds and tornadoes possible. There is even a moderate risk of excessive rainfall over pasts of the Southern Plains, Lower and Middle Mississippi Valleys. Where over 5 inches of could accumulate to produce a flood of trouble. This system will travel East into the weekend where an icy mix is forecast to impact the Plains to New England.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7