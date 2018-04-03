Uptick in temperatures

Warmer air is spreading into south Florida. It’s due to a small shift in winds leading to what’s likely to become the warmest day of the week, on Wednesday. Winds are beginning to veer more out of the south. The southerly flow is also allowing more tropical air to enter the region. With additional moisture, we may be able to pick up a bit of rain during the midweek time frame. Over the next couple of days, showers may form while drifting inland and to the north. Meanwhile, there’s a front approaching from the north. The boundary will weaken while crossing Florida. Then, once reaching southern areas of the state, we think the front will slow down and probably stall out. As long as it hangs around, expect plenty of clouds with possible rain showers. The cloudy and somewhat unsettled weather may carry over into the weekend… but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Since we’ve been so dry in recent weeks and months, any rain is welcomed. At this point, forecast models only suggest between one-quarter and one half inch of rain through the rest of the week. That would only be “drops in the bucket” for what’s needed to take us out of a moderate drought. If rain doesn’t materialize we could see increased concerns for possible brush fires. By the way, the long range forecast models show another front that could form from a low pressure area off the Georgia coast next week. The trailing front could come into our region during the middle of next week.