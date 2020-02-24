“Up and down” weather

The weather was so nice, to start the week, it’s worth a second look. Here are two city views from the afternoon and early evening (at sunset). Quiet conditions remained in place with temperatures close to average for this time of year.

As Tuesday unfolds, expect a warm breeze along with spotty rain showers. The overall coverage (from potential rain) looks limited. However, everyone will feel a warmer air flow with more humidity. The reason? A direct flow from the south.

You might say there are 3 steps to the “weather story ahead”. Step #1 is the warmth on Tuesday. Then, step #2 involves expanded areas of rain and a wetter time, Wednesday. Finally, Step #3 is a Thursday cold front to be followed by a sudden and chilly change!

Here’s a look at the plunge in temperatures for later this week.