Deep tropical moisture will remain over South Floriday today and into the weekend. As a weak cold front moving down the Peninsula stalls and eventually washes out.

Most models show rain developing over the waters and coastal areas which then push West over the East coast due a Northeast wind flow pattern. High rain chances will be around coastal cummunities with the main impact being heavy rainfall leading to flooding, in spots. Hopefully the rain that develops will not be in areas that saw significant street flooding yesterday.

The unsettled weather pattern is likely to stick around through Sunday until the front falls apart. There will be less rain, but showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening.

Sunday night into Monday, another cold front will move into the Southeast United States. Limited moisture expected along that front as it passes through Monday night. Drier and cooler air arrives Tuesday with overnight/morning lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the low 70’s. By Wednesday, it promises to be chillier. Lows will range in the widespread 50’s.

Sweater weather is on the way!

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7