Some Saharan dust has settled into South Florida, but it won’t be totally dry. A typical rain chance is in place. Therefore, look for morning sun with a passing shower on the breeze and sea breeze inland storms this afternoon with the daytime heat. More of the same is expected. The breeze builds on Sunday along the coast.

By Monday, we will be following an upper-level low moving across the Bahamas (nothing at the surface). This low is forecast to drag moisture our way. Computer models are showing more widespread coverage of showers and storms possible starting late Monday.

Today in the Tropics

Elsa is racing toward Eastern Long Island and Eastern Massachusetts with sustained winds up to 50 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning in effect as Elsa’s rains are spreading Northward. Winds will pick up late morning across the region. By tonight, Elsa will be moving the Canadian Maritimes where it is forecast to dissipate over the weekend.

Northern New Jersey, Long Island, Southern and Coastal New England could received 3 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches. Flood watch in effect for the Northeast.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7