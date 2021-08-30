High pressure in control over Florida stretching into the Western Atlantic Ocean will keep a light beach breeze in place. Therefore, typical Summer weather expected. This means morning sunshine with a spotty shower and afternoon heat with the sea breeze developing inland showers and storms. By Wednesday, winds veer out of the West-Southwest as remnants of Ida move through the Tennessee Valley drawing up drier air and Saharan Dust from the Gulf of Mexico. It will be brief because as the dry air exits, wetter conditions expected for Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. Storms that develop inland will push towards the East Coast.

Today in The Tropics

Ida is now a tropical storm moving through Mississippi. By tonight, it is forecast to become a depression and then a remnant area of low pressure Wednesday. Flash flood emergencies continues over the region.

MONDAY 8 A.M. ADVISORY: Tropical Storm #Ida continues moving inland over Mississippi, dumping heavy rain over the southeast. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/8x6WYA04Hr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2021

Tropical Depression 10 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Kate and forecast to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic moving Northward.

9:30 AM UPDATE ADVISORY- Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm #Kate about 750 East-Northeast of the Leeward Islands. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/GlJfTa6wwy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2021

Broad low pressure located in the Southern Caribbean Sea has a low chance to form into something stronger over the next 5 days.

MONDAY EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A low is expected to form in the Caribbean and some slow development is possible by the end of the week in the area shaded below if it manages to remain over water. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/PCn2g3YHDe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2021

A tropical wave forecast to move off the coast of Africa today will enter into favorable conditions for growth. A depression could form late week over the red-shaded area.

MONDAY EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa today. A low is then expected to form, and a tropical depression is likely to form later on this week. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/tlh3aOAOs0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2021

