High pressure in control over Florida stretching into the Western Atlantic Ocean will keep a light beach breeze in place. Therefore, typical Summer weather expected. This means morning sunshine with a spotty shower and afternoon heat with the sea breeze developing inland showers and storms. By Wednesday, winds veer out of the West-Southwest as remnants of Ida move through the Tennessee Valley drawing up drier air and Saharan Dust from the Gulf of Mexico. It will be brief because as the dry air exits, wetter conditions expected for Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. Storms that develop inland will push towards the East Coast.
Ida is now a tropical storm moving through Mississippi. By tonight, it is forecast to become a depression and then a remnant area of low pressure Wednesday. Flash flood emergencies continues over the region.
Tropical Depression 10 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Kate and forecast to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic moving Northward.
Broad low pressure located in the Southern Caribbean Sea has a low chance to form into something stronger over the next 5 days.
A tropical wave forecast to move off the coast of Africa today will enter into favorable conditions for growth. A depression could form late week over the red-shaded area.
